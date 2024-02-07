Captain Miller Box Officer Day 7: Dhanush Starrer Loses Steam, Earns ₹40.36 Crore In 1st week

Advertisement

Captain Miller is headlined by Dhanush, the action-adventure is directed by Arun Matheswaran and hit the big screens on January 12. It was one of the films released on the Sankranti holiday. The movie hit the big screens alongside Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. While the film has maintained a steady business at the box office, the numbers have not been as impressive as the other major releases on the day.

Captain Miller eyes ₹50 crore in India

Captain Miller opened to a decent ₹8.7 crore at the domestic box office. However, since the first day, the film has seen a steep decline. On the subsequent weekend, the movie held a steady business. On the first Saturday, the Dhanush film minted ₹7.45 crore and raked in ₹7.8 crore on Sunday.

On its first Thursday of release, Captain Miller minted ₹1.55 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. After a week of theatrical runs, the Dhanush starrer has amassed a total of ₹40.36 crore. While the film has not yet breached the ₹50 crore mark, the coming week remains crucial to assess its overall performance. It must also be noted that the Telugu version of the movie has not been released yet owing to the screens booked by Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

Captain Miller gets Telugu release date

On January 17, Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house that has bankrolled Captain Miller, shared the official Telugu trailer of Captain Miller. As per the announcement, Captain Miller's Telugu version will be released on January 25. The X post read, "Here's the @dhanushkraja's Massive action extravaganza #CaptainMillerTelugu Trailer! Grand Release By @AsianCinemas_ and @SureshProdns on JANUARY 25th..."

Venkatesh Daggubati, who has just seen through the release of his film Saindhav, also took to his X handle to share the trailer and date announcement for the film's Telugu release coupled with a congratulatory message for the team for its critical and commercial success for the Tamil release. His post read, "Congratulations @dhanushkraja & Team #CaptainMiller for the Massive success of the Tamil release Here is the much awaited #CaptainMillerTelugu Trailer Grand Release in Andhra & Telangana on JANUARY 25th,2024 !" For the unversed, the makers of Captain Miller chose to forego a Telugu release for the film due to the already oversaturated theatre shows over the Sankranti and Pongal weekend - namely, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga.