Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Captain Miller: Director Arun reveals why he needed a big star like Dhanush to generate revenue

Ahead of Captain Miller, Director Arun Matheswaran has opened up about the need to cast a big star like Dhanush to earn money.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller
Captain Miller | Image:dhanushkraja/Instagram
Dhanush is all set to grace the silver screen with his upcoming film Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran. Scheduled for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024, the period action drama stars Dhanush alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar has tuned the music for this movie.

Director Arun Matheswaran opens up about casting Dhanush

With the film's release just around the corner, director Arun shared insights in an interview with film critic Bharadwaj Rangan. He talked about the significant advantage of having Dhanush as the lead actor and highlighted the actor's grounded approach in films like Asuran and Karnan.

Arun Matheswaran and Dhanush | X/dhanushkraja

Why did Arun cast Dhanush?

Arun Matheswaran expressed that working with a big star like Dhanush made the transition to a larger-scale film much easier. He shared, “I made my first two films (Rocky, Saani Kaayidham) with an attitude of whoever wants to like them [can watch], but this has to appeal to everyone. And, when you have a big superstar like Dhanush, it has to appeal to his fans.”

Arun reveals onboarding Dhanush for better revenue

Arun said that Captain Miller by default needed its economy because it was a period film. He said, “When you have a star like Dhanush, the big advantage with him is that he makes films that are grounded like Asuran or Karnan, and not over the top. Right from T. G. Thyagarajan sir, Sathya Jyothi Films, Dhanush, and everyone involved in the film, we knew the space of this film and the economics that needs to be brought, including the factors to bring in the money."

Captain Miller | Image: X/CaptainMilIer

Looking ahead, Dhanush has an exciting lineup in the works. After Captain Miller, he's set to direct the tentatively titled D 50. Additionally, he has D 51 in collaboration with director Sekhar Kammula which will be followed by his third directorial venture, Nilavuku Enmel Enadi Kobam.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

