Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Captain Miller: New single Kombari Vettapuli out, features Dhanush as a shy young lad

The song Kombari Vettapuli, coupled with Dhee's soulful rendition, effortlessly infuses a rural essence into the movie Captain Miller starring Dhanush.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Captain Miller new song
Captain Miller new song | Image:YouTube screengrab
Captain Miller's trailer promised an intense, action-packed experience, reminiscent of director Arun Matheshwaran's previous works. Packed with explosive visuals, the trailer hinted at a blood-soaked narrative. Following the release of the trailer, the makers dropped the first single from the movie titled Kombari Vettapuli. Composed by GV Prakash and sung by Dhee, this folksy number takes a different direction, offering a glimpse into a serene segment in the film.

A still from Captain Miller's song | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

Kombari Vettapuli has a rural flavour and a romantic angle  

The song Kombari Vettapuli, coupled with Dhee's soulful rendition, effortlessly infuses a rural essence into the movie. Stills accompanying the song depict Dhanush's character as a lovestruck young working-class individual, seemingly captivated by the beauty of Priya Arul Mohan's character, portrayed as a girl from a more affluent background.

The song's lyricist, Vivek, provides intriguing insight into the film's narrative through his poignant lines. "Kombari vettai puli paaru adhu koothada pona kadha kelu. Vengaiku vesham kattum aadu. Ada aatukku edhu puli vaalu" translates to "Look at our hunting tiger, and listen to the story of when it went for street drama. A goat disguising to be a tiger. But how will a goat grow a tiger’s tail?"

A still from Captain Miller's song | Image: YouTube screengrab

 

These lines seem to hint at the transformation of Captain Miller's life before he assumes the role of a vigilante. The lyrics suggest a significant incident that pushes both the protagonist and his love interest towards lives starkly different from their initial identities.

Uncertainty for Tamil biggies in Telugu states

The twist in the tale comes from the decision of theatre owners in Telugu states to prioritise local releases over dubbed ones. This strategic move means that Tamil releases Captain Miller and Ayalaan will see a delayed launch in Telugu states, dependent on the success and progress of the Sankranti Telugu releases. However, fans can still anticipate a grand release in other locations, setting the stage for a clash between Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan's films. Meanwhile, Captain Miller is slated to release in theatres on January 12. 
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

