Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, has been in the making for a decade. The film was first announced back in 2013. Having sustained multiple delays over the years, the film is yet to see through a release. A potential update is now doing the rounds of the internet.

Have the makers of Dhruva Natchathiram finally locked in a release date?



As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam finally has a release date. After what appeared to be never ending budget constraints, unrelenting news of the film being dropped and a theatrical release which seemed near impossible, the Chiyaan Vikram spy thriller may just be making its way to audiences, as soon as this month.

The release date for the film has been set as March 28, as per the report. An official confirmation for the same however, is still pending. It is also worth noting that the film has had such close run ins with a potential release, multiple times since last year, each of which, evidently, have turned out to be a false alarm.

More on Dhruva Natchathiram



Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is only the first part of what appears to be a multi part spy thriller. When the film was announced back in 2013, Suriya was roped in as the lead. The actor however, exited the film following creative differences. Chiyaan Vikram came on board in 2015. It officially went on floors in 2017. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film.

The plot is based around a group of covert spies known as The Basement, led by Chiyaan Vikram's John. The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a run time of 145 minutes. The last controversy the film was involved in, was the court sending a notice to Gautham Vasudev Menon a day before the film's November 24 release (something which clearly did not materialise) as per which he was to pay a sum of ₹2.40 crores by 10:30 AM to ensure a release for the film.