×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram Finally Locks Theatrical Release Date After Multiple Delays?

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam has been in the works for years. A fresh update on the film is now here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiyaan Vikram
Chiyaan Vikram | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, has been in the making for a decade. The film was first announced back in 2013. Having sustained multiple delays over the years, the film is yet to see through a release. A potential update is now doing the rounds of the internet.

Advertisement

Have the makers of Dhruva Natchathiram finally locked in a release date?


As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam finally has a release date. After what appeared to be never ending budget constraints, unrelenting news of the film being dropped and a theatrical release which seemed near impossible, the Chiyaan Vikram spy thriller may just be making its way to audiences, as soon as this month. 

Advertisement


The release date for the film has been set as March 28, as per the report. An official confirmation for the same however, is still pending. It is also worth noting that the film has had such close run ins with a potential release, multiple times since last year, each of which, evidently, have turned out to be a false alarm.

Advertisement

More on Dhruva Natchathiram


Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dhruva Natchathiram is only the first part of what appears to be a multi part spy thriller. When the film was announced back in 2013, Suriya was roped in as the lead. The actor however, exited the film following creative differences. Chiyaan Vikram came on board in 2015. It officially went on floors in 2017. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film.

Advertisement


The plot is based around a group of covert spies known as The Basement, led by Chiyaan Vikram's John. The film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a run time of 145 minutes. The last controversy the film was involved in, was the court sending a notice to Gautham Vasudev Menon a day before the film's November 24 release (something which clearly did not materialise) as per which he was to pay a sum of ₹2.40 crores by 10:30 AM to ensure a release for the film. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

a few seconds ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

4 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

4 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

5 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

9 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

9 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

10 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

12 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

12 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

14 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

14 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

22 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

23 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

23 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan on Friday.

Big Day for Navy

24 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo