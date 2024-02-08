English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Thangalaan Makers Drop New Poster Of Chiyaan Vikram's Film, Rest Rumours Around Its Delayed Release

Amid rumours of Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan getting pushed to late Summer this year, the makers have officially shared a release update with an exciting poster.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thangalaan
Thangalaan | Image:Chiyaan Vikram/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan has finally received a release update. In the last few days, the internet was flooded with the news of the movie being delayed. But now the makers of the Tamil movie have dropped a Pongal special poster while settling all rumours around Thangalaan's delayed release. Watch here:-

Thangalaan poster | Image; X/proyuvraaj

All about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a much-anticipated period action film that is set against a historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, spanning the years from the 1870s to the 1940s. The storyline explores the tale of a local leader's courageous resistance against the British, who seek to exploit the region for gold mining.

The teaser of Thangalaan was released recently

The teaser for Thangalaan which was released last year, provided a sneak peek into the film's distinctive characters and settings. Chiyaan Vikram pulled up a dark, gritty, and rugged appearance and appeared as a leader of the tribe. Alongside him, actors Pasupathy, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan were also seen portraying crucial roles, each revealing a unique persona adding depth to the narrative.

More about the cast and crew of Thangalaan 

Thangalaan not only marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith but also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. The film is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively. 

Advertisement

GV Prakash Kumar takes charge of the film's composition whereas Kishor Kumar is responsible for cinematography. Selva RK contributes as the film's editor.

Thangalaan poster | Image; X/proyuvraaj

Following Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is set to collaborate with director SU Arun Kumar for a film tentatively titled Chiyaan62. The actor will also feature in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram co-starring Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Arjun Das and more.

Advertisement

Despite initial plans for a November 24th release, the film faced financial challenges leading to multiple postponements till date.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement