Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan has finally received a release update. In the last few days, the internet was flooded with the news of the movie being delayed. But now the makers of the Tamil movie have dropped a Pongal special poster while settling all rumours around Thangalaan's delayed release. Watch here:-

Thangalaan poster | Image; X/ proyuvraaj

All about Thangalaan

Thangalaan is a much-anticipated period action film that is set against a historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, spanning the years from the 1870s to the 1940s. The storyline explores the tale of a local leader's courageous resistance against the British, who seek to exploit the region for gold mining.

The teaser of Thangalaan was released recently

The teaser for Thangalaan which was released last year, provided a sneak peek into the film's distinctive characters and settings. Chiyaan Vikram pulled up a dark, gritty, and rugged appearance and appeared as a leader of the tribe. Alongside him, actors Pasupathy, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan were also seen portraying crucial roles, each revealing a unique persona adding depth to the narrative.

More about the cast and crew of Thangalaan

Thangalaan not only marks the first collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith but also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. The film is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively.

GV Prakash Kumar takes charge of the film's composition whereas Kishor Kumar is responsible for cinematography. Selva RK contributes as the film's editor.

Following Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is set to collaborate with director SU Arun Kumar for a film tentatively titled Chiyaan62. The actor will also feature in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram co-starring Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ritu Varma, Arjun Das and more.

Despite initial plans for a November 24th release, the film faced financial challenges leading to multiple postponements till date.