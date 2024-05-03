Advertisement

The month of June will be a keynote time in the year for actor Kamal Haasan. This is in lieu of his two pending projects - Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 - both being slated for a release in the month. However, the veteran actor now finds himself in the midst of a controversy, with regards to his 2015 film, Uttama Villain.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan faces legal trouble

Kamal Haasan finds himself on the receiving end of a complaint, courtesy of director-producer Lingusamy and producer Subash Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers. Lingusamy and Bose had worked with Kamal Haasan on the 2015 film Uttama Villain. The same had reportedly pushed the Thirrupathi Brothers into debt. As per the duo, Kamal Haasan had promised them another collaboration with a budget of ₹30 crores which was supposed to help them out of their financial crisis. The actor, however, failed to come through on his promise even after 9 years.

Advertisement

2/2 pic.twitter.com/K0Eodr8zBY — Thirrupathi Brothers (@ThirrupathiBros)

The Thirrupathi Brothers also alleged that they had approached the actor expressing their desire to remake the Malayalam language blockbuster, Drishyam. However, Kamal Haasan declined the offer and went on to shoot a similar film for a separate banner in a few weeks time. Subash Chandra Bose has sought the help of the Producers Association to resolve the matter at hand. The association is yet to respond.

Advertisement

What is Uttama Villain about?

The root cause of the controversy is the 2015 film Uttama Villain. Directed by Ramesh Aravind, the film interestingly, also featured the actor's name in the lineup of producers who bankrolled the project, alongside the Thirrupathi Brothers. The premise of the film follows an actor, who is counting his last days due to a brain tumour diagnosis.

Advertisement

He goes on to reach out to his mentor, requesting him to direct his last film. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Urvashi, among others in key roles. The film can be streamed on Zee5. The film reportedly was a huge flop at the box office and incurred heavy losses, putting the producers in debt.