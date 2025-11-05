Confirmed: Not Lokesh Kanagaraj Or Nelson Dilipkumar, This Filmmaker Will Direct Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Starrer

After months of speculation and anticipation, Rajinikanth's 173rd film was officially announced on November 5. Produced by RaajKamal Films International banner, the movie will see the reunion of the megastar with Kamal Haasan after 46 years. This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, read a statement shared along with the movie announcement.

On November 5, Kamal Haasan took to his social media accounts to share the official announcement of Thalaivar 173. He shared the post along with a handwritten note and a photo of the cast and crew. While other details have been kept under wraps, the director of the movie was revealed by Haasan in the announcement, leaving the internet divided.



Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan with director C Sundar | Image: X

Before the release of the film, local media and social media users speculated that either Coolie fame Lokesh Kanagaraj or Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar would come on board for Thailavar 173, which some suspect might be Rajinikanth's swansong before bidding adieu to his acting career. However, Kamal Haasan left social media users in shock when he shared that the movie will be directed by C. Sundar. The 57-year-old filmmaker is best known for helming movies like Aranmanai, Madha Gaja Raja, Arunachalam and Giri, among others.

While excited for the update on Thailavar 173, the unusual choice of director left fans of Rajinikanth divided. While some welcomed the decision and wrote, “With Thailavar expect the unexpected," others were left disappointed with the announcement. A fan of the director took to the comment section to write, “After Arunachalam waiting to see the commercial film from Sundar C + Superstar." Another commented, “RKFI always gives a quality cinema!! I believe this project is for SundarC." A social media user wrote, “Finally, Sundar C is getting the recognition for his long stay in the industry. After making Arunachalam and Anbesivam with them, he deserves this much. Happy for Sundar C and congrats to Thalaivar and Ulaganayagan.”



