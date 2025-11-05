Viral Video: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Reveal Daughter Ekleen's Face On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been following in the footsteps of other celebrities by hiding the face of their daughter from the media. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 20, 2025. Since then, they have often made social media posts featuring the newborn, but kept her face hidden.

Today, November 5, almost a year later, the couple finally debuted the face of their daughter, Ekleen, to the media. On the ocassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the family of three visited a Gurudwara to offer prayers. The couple was dressed in traditional outfits for the visit.

Yuvika donned a traditional red salwar suit anarkali. The Roadies mentor, Prince, sported an all white kurta pyjama set. However, it was their toddler daughter who stole the limelight.



The one-year-old was dressed in a white dress for the outing. Though bewildered by the crowd and media frenzy, she flashed an adorable smile at the shutterbugs. A video of the same is now viral on social media platforms.



When Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary battled divorce rumours

Prince and Yuvika's joint appearance with Ekleen comes shortly after reports suggested that the couple's marriage is in trouble. From a little before the birth of Ekleen, the couple have been battling divorce rumours. It started when Prince accused Yuvika of not informing him and his family about going into labour. This started a series of cryptic social media notes from both sides.

For a while, the actors stopped posting any photos with each other. Prince even ditched his regular hashtag ‘Privika’, which is a ship name of his and his wife, and replaced it with ‘Prileen’, a combination of his name with his daughter. Yuvika recently addressed the speculations surrounding their marriage and shared, “It was an evil eye. When you come into people’s eyes so much, your energy changes. I left things to god. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems.”



