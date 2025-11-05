Watch: Kareena Kapoor Offers Prayers At Gurudwara On Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Kareena Kapoor, among other celebrities, visited a gurdwara in Mumbai on the ocassion of Gurupurab. The actress's photos and videos from the premises are now doing the rounds on social media. The actress donned a traditional ethnic outfit for the visit.

Kareena sported a parrot green salwar suit set, which featured golden embroidery. The outfit consisted of a matching, double-shaded chiffon dupatta. She wore dark sunglasses and covered her head with the dupatta in respect. The actress was accompanied by the officials of the Gurudwara on the visit. On her visit, before entering the religious premises, Kareena greeted her fans outside the gurudwara.

Kareena Kapoor was not the only celebrity who visited the Gurudwara on the pious ocassion. Previously, actress Neha Dhupia also offered prayers along with her husband, Angad Bedi, and 4-year-old son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. A video of the picture-perfect family is now viral on social media.

Other than them, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also extended Gurupurab wishes from her Gurudwara visit. TV actress Anita Hassanandani also offered prayers at the Gurudwara. On the morning of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Maheep Kapoor also visited the Gurudwara.



Also Read: Haq Cast Fees: Yami Or Emraan, Who Took Home The Bigger Paycheck?

Advertisement

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav. Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance. Devotees offer prayers and visit Gurudwaras on the ocassion. Celebrations of the day go on till night.