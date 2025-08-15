Republic World
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Delivers Biggest Independence Day Opening In Indian Cinema, Outshines Stree 2, Gadar 2, War 2

Coolie has become the biggest Independence Day weekend release ever in Indian cinema, collecting more than Bollywood hits Gadar 2, Stree 2, Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role
Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role | Image: X

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth starrer action drama was sky high and the Superstar has delivered at the box office with his latest outing. Coolie has become Rajinikanth's highest day 1 grosser at the India box office, beating 2.0 (₹60.25 crore). Internationally too, the movie will take a tremendous start. The fact that this feat comes on 50 year anniversary in the film industry is all the more special.

Rajinikanth's Coolie becomes biggest Independence Day release

Coolie has become the biggest Independence Day weekend release ever in Indian cinema. The record was earlier held by Bollywood movies like Stree 2 and Gadar 2, which made box office history after hitting the big screens on or around August 15. Coolie minted ₹65 crore in all languages in India on day 1. These numbers came despite the movie being locked up in a direct clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. In the Hindi version, Coolie, however, had a slow start, collecting ₹5-6 crore. The numbers might pick up over the weekend.

Coolie released worldwide on August 14 | Image: X

Coolie biz is more than other I-Day releases - Singham Returns (₹32.10 crore in 2014), Mission Mangal (₹29.16 crore in 2019), Gold (₹25.25 crore in 2018), Ek Tha Tiger (₹32.93 in 2012), Gadar 2 (₹55.40 crore in 2023) and Stree 2 (₹60 crore including previews).

Coolie fails to beat Leo

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has failed to surpass the opening day box office collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. 

Leo and Coolie are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: IMDb

Both movies have been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj but Leo opened to ₹76.2 crore in 2024 in India, way more than Coolie (₹65 crore). While Leo is part of the director's much-hyped LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), Coolie is a stand-alone movie.

