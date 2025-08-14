Dhol, Confetti, Custom T-shirts: 'Thaliavar' Rajinikanth Fans' Euphoric Pan-India Celebration On Coolie Release Day Goes Viral

It's Coolie day, and Rajinikanth fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate. The release of the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks double delight for the cinema legend, who will complete 50 years in the industry on August 15, 2025. ‘Thalaivar’ fans have turned theatres into a fair and Coolie's release into a festival by offering prayers, throwing confetti, dancing on dhols and designing custom t-shirts to flaunt their fandom.

Rajinikanth boasts an unparalleled fandom in the film fraternity, and his recent release Coolie is a testament to the same. Despite garnering mixed initial responses and the film being certified ‘A’, fans of the actor rang in the day with euphoria. The first day first show of the film was marked by theatres filled with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar. Fans in Madurai grooved to drumbeats and showered flower petals before stepping into the theatre to catch the film. In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, women carried flowers on their heads and danced to celebrate the release of Coolie.

