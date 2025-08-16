Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajnikanth Starrer Stays Ahead Of War 2 Despite Witnessing Decline In Biz On Independence Day

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth starrer action drama released when the Tamil star has completed 50 years in the film industry. The movie had huge hype surrounding before it hit the big screens on August 14. Despite releasing in clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, Coolie is ruling over the domestic and international box office and is looking to wrap up its first weekend biz on a very good note.

How much did Coolie earn on Independence Day?

Coolie opened to ₹65 crore in all languages in India. The Hindi biz stood at ₹5-6 crore on day 1 (August 14). On Friday, which was the 79th Independence Day, Coolie witnessed a sharp decline in its collection and ended up minting ₹53.50 crore. The Hindi figures saw a small jump and ended up in the ₹6.5 crore range. In two days, the movie has done ₹118.50 crore.

Coolie released on August 14 | Image: X

In the same time period, Coolie's screen rival War 2 has collected ₹108 crore. While day 1 biz was ₹51.5 crore, day 2 collection jumped by approximately ₹5 crore to touch the ₹57 crore mark. The growth is attributed to the rising interest in the movie in the Hindi belts. Additionally, due to Jr NTR's presence, War 2 is doing good business in Telugu states, raking in over half of its biz from down South.

Coolie becomes biggest Tamil opener of all time

Coolie collected over ₹151 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, emerging as the biggest Tamil opener of all time, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Interestingly, both movies are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Coolie | Image: X