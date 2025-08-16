'Trailer Toh Kolkata Mein Hi Launch Hoga,' Vows The Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri After Film's Pre-release Event Gets Cancelled

The Bengal Files team reached Kolkata on August 15 for the trailer launch of the movie. However, they were met with disappointment after the venue cancelled the event at the last minute. The filmmaker clarified that the team had obtained all necessary permissions to hold the event. In a video, he said, “We had all the permissions for the launch. Our entire team has arrived, but now we have to come to know that the event has been cancelled.”

The Bengal Files trailer launch in Kolkata was cancelled last minute

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the cancellation was due to “political pressure". He shared the video with the caption, "Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced."



Vivek Agnihotri, along with his wife, planned to unveil the trailer in a traditional way at a cinema hall. However, the venue was cancelled by the organisers. However, in his video, the filmmaker has vowed that the trailer launch will happen in Kolkata. Following the event cancellation, Vivek Agnihotri visited the Kalighat temple in the city. Seeking divine blessings, he shared, "Today I have come to seek the blessings of Maa, with her blessings, no one can stop this film (The Bengal Files)."



