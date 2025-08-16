'Trailer Toh Kolkata Mein Hi Launch Hoga,' Vows The Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri After Film's Pre-release Event Gets Cancelled

Updated 16 August 2025 at 09:05 IST
The Bengal Files team reached Kolkata on August 15 for the trailer launch of the movie. However, they were met with disappointment after the venue cancelled the event at the last minute. The filmmaker clarified that the team had obtained all necessary permissions to hold the event. In a video, he said, “We had all the permissions for the launch. Our entire team has arrived, but now we have to come to know that the event has been cancelled.”
In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the cancellation was due to “political pressure". He shared the video with the caption, "Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced."
Vivek Agnihotri, along with his wife, planned to unveil the trailer in a traditional way at a cinema hall. However, the venue was cancelled by the organisers. However, in his video, the filmmaker has vowed that the trailer launch will happen in Kolkata. Following the event cancellation, Vivek Agnihotri visited the Kalighat temple in the city. Seeking divine blessings, he shared, "Today I have come to seek the blessings of Maa, with her blessings, no one can stop this film (The Bengal Files)."
Before the release of the film, the team announced the unveiling of the trailer with a brand new poster. The post read, “THE WAIT IS OVER. The boldest trailer of the boldest film, The Bengal Files, is coming out tomorrow at 12." Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. As per reports, the movie is a part of a trilogy by the filmmaker who earlier directed The Kashmir Files (2022)and The Tashkent Files (2019). The Bengal Files will release on September 5.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 August 2025 at 09:05 IST