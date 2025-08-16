PM Modi Hails Rajinikanth’s '50 Glorious Years In Cinema': His Journey Has Been Iconic...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on completing 50 "glorious" years in the film industry, praising his remarkable journey and the enduring impact of his work on audiences. PM Modi shared a photo with the screen icon amd wrote, "Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations."

"Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister added.

Rajinikanth, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, commenced his cinematic journey back in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander. His latest release Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is running in cinema halls now after making its theatrical debut on August 14. Released on his 50th year in the Indian film industry, Coolie has become the actor's biggest opener worldwide, further cementing his impact at the box office. The action drama also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance in Coolie.

Over the decades, Rajinikanth has acted in over 170 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Fondly called Thalaivar (leader) by his fans, the 73-year-old superstar has delivered numerous box office hits, including Baashha, Enthiran, Kabali, Jailer and Robot.