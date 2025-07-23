Coolie: Kamal Haasan's Casting Buzz In Rajinikanth Starrer Sparks LCU Expansion Rumours

Rajinikanth's Coolie, also starring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan, is all set to release on August 14. After Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed his collaboration with Rajinikanth, speculations were rife that the Tamil superstar will be the latest entrant in Lokesh's LCU, consisting of hit movies Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, and more projects lined up. However, Lokesh confirmed that Coolie is not a part of LCU and a standalone project.

Also read: Rajini Fans Approve New Hindi Coolie Title As Makers Rechristen It

However, fans have a reason to speculate again that Coolie could be a part of LCU. According to a report, there is buzz in the Tamil media about Kamal Haasan being a part of this much-anticipated entertainer. The movie will feature a voiceover, and the makers have approached Kamal for the same. Lokesh shares a good rapport with Kamal with the latter featuring in the director's hit film Vikram (2022), also part of the LCU. With this crossover in sight, it could be that Coolie is indeed part of the LCU and the news is being hidden from the fans till the movie releases.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a gold smuggler | Image: X

According to Letterboxd, Coolie sees Rajinikanth play Deva, a gold smuggler who was once highly feared. He seeks to reclaim his former glory. Now older and wiser, Deva uses advanced technology hidden inside vintage gold watches to find his former crew and form a group again. But as his plans unfold, what begins as a personal comeback goes on to create a new criminal empire full of corruption, ambition, and the manipulation of time itself.

Kamal Haasan is reportedly a part of Coolie | Image: X