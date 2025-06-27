Majdoor Is Now Coolie The Powerhouse: Rajinikanth Fans Approve New Hindi Coolie Title As Makers Rechristen It After Heavy Trolling

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is all set to hit the big screens on August 14. The first song from the movie, Chikitu, has been released and Anirudh Ravichander's background music is sure to elevate Rajinikanth's persona and screen presence. In an new update, the makers revealed the new Hindi title of Coolie after the previous one attracted immense trolling.

Coolie was previously titled Majdoor in Hindi. This invited immense backlash. Many even suggested other titles to Sun Pictures on social media. Given the pan-India buzz of the film, the title change to Coolie The Powerhouse is expected to be a good commercial move too.

Rajinikanth fans breathed a sigh of relief after Majdoor was re-titled Coolie The Powerhouse. "Frankly Speaking “Coolie The Powerhouse" Is One Of Massiest Title For Thalaivar Film In Hindi last time it was Shivaji The Boss (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "Majdoor cancelled. Good move."

Coolie storm set to take over cinema halls

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for Kaithi, Master, Leo and Vikram, has directed the film. It is backed by production house Sun Pictures. Coolie, which marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film, also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan has confirmed his cameo in the Coolie. Separately, Aamir and Lokesh are working on a superhero film too. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Coolie. While Lokesh previously confirmed that Coolie would not be part of his hit Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), some speculate that it might be connected to the universe.

Rajinikanth's Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X