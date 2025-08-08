Coolie Movie Ticket Booking Now Open In India! Can You Book Shows In Your City? Find Out

Coolie Movie Ticket Booking: The Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer action drama is all set to storm the big screens on August 14 worldwide. The big-budget Tamil film is locked in a clash with Bollywood actioner War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and box office fireworks are certain come this Independence Day weekend. Coolie has topped the list of IMDb's most popular movie titles coming out this year. It has sold over 70,000 tickets in international markets like North America, UK, Malaysia and Gulf Countries for its premiere shows. Now, the advance booking for the film has also opened in India.

Coolie advance booking finally open in India

Coolie has got a head-start against its box office rival War 2 as tickets for the Rajinikanth starrer are now open in India. While Rajinikanth's unparalled stardom has given Coolie a huge upper hand abroad, back home too, it will look to sway the momentum in its favour by starting off early at the ticket window.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

Coolie advance bookings have opened across cities Kerala. The distributors in the state, Hassan Meenu Associates, will look to cash in on the craze for the movie with potential early sell out. However, in other states, Coolie fans will have to wait a little longer to book the movie tickets. It is expected that the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of the movie will start advance booking in a day or two.

What is Coolie about?

According to Letterboxd, Coolie follows the story of a mafia gang led by Rajinikanth aka Deva, a former gold smuggler who was once feared by people. He aims to reclaim his old glory by reuniting his old gang and taking over.

Nagarjuna plays a villain in Coolie | Image: X