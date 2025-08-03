When Can You Book Coolie Tickets In India? Advance Booking For Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan Starrer Will Open On...

Updated 3 August 2025 at 13:01 IST
The Coolie trailer has been released, stoking major anticipation for the Rajinikanth led multi starrer. The action drama is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan. The pan-India cast assembled for this movie is the biggest ever and fans are expecting fireworks at the box office on August 14. Coolie is locked in a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 and it remains to be seen how the two movies perform at the box office.
Meanwhile, there are circulating queries about when the advance booking of the film will open in India. The film's pre-sales will open on August 8 in Kerala, regional distributor HM Associates has confirmed. Given Rajinikanth’s pull in the state, exhibitors are preparing for packed shows and potential early sellouts. The pre-sales in ROI are also expected to open around this date. The solid six-day window before the film's release will give fans a chance to book tickets in advance and enjoy the earliest possible show of the movie.
Early tracking in the trade circuits show that Coolie will easily take ₹100+ crore opening worldwide, but it can also go beyond and score the biggest start in Tamil cinema. In the US, 11 days before the film is set to release, it has collected $843,673 or ₹7.4 crore from pre-sales of its premiere shows in the US and these numbers are when bookings are open for the evening shows. Coolie will soon cross the $1 million pre-sales mark at the US box office and with its trailer release on August 2, the buzz for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has only heightened.
Published 3 August 2025 at 13:01 IST