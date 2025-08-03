When Can You Book Coolie Tickets In India? Advance Booking For Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan Starrer Will Open On...

The Coolie trailer has been released, stoking major anticipation for the Rajinikanth led multi starrer. The action drama is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan. The pan-India cast assembled for this movie is the biggest ever and fans are expecting fireworks at the box office on August 14. Coolie is locked in a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 and it remains to be seen how the two movies perform at the box office.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Internet With Effortless Dance On War 2 Song

Meanwhile, there are circulating queries about when the advance booking of the film will open in India. The film's pre-sales will open on August 8 in Kerala, regional distributor HM Associates has confirmed. Given Rajinikanth’s pull in the state, exhibitors are preparing for packed shows and potential early sellouts. The pre-sales in ROI are also expected to open around this date. The solid six-day window before the film's release will give fans a chance to book tickets in advance and enjoy the earliest possible show of the movie.

Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X