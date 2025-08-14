Coolie X Review: Is Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Worth The Hype?

Updated 14 August 2025 at 11:50 IST
Coolie X Review: The much-awaited film featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role finally hit screens on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. Despite releasing to a fan frenzy, social media users who caught early shows of the movie remained unimpressed with the actioner.
Shows for the Rajinikanth starrer, Coolie commenced as early as 5 am in select cities. Fans who caught the first shows took to their X account to express that the movie delivered as much as they had expected from it. While netizens were impressed with the first half of the film, they dubbed the second half of Coolie as ‘lengthy and predictable’. Aamir Khan's cameo also failed to tilt the scales in the film's favour.
The entry of Rajinikanth and music by Anirudh Ravichander left a lasting impression on the audience. Apart from that, Pooja Hegde's dance sequence has also received a shoutout on social media. Most fans called the film ‘disappointing and messy' with ‘over the top action’. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also received criticism from audience members who caught early shows of Coolie. The plot of the film has been dubbed as ‘boring’ by netizes who argued that the songs are the only saving grace for the Rajinikanth starrer.
Also Read: No Price Hike For Telugu Versions Of War 2 And Coolie? Here's The Truth
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 09:21 IST