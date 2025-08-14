Coolie X Review: Is Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Worth The Hype?

Coolie X Review: The much-awaited film featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role finally hit screens on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. Despite releasing to a fan frenzy, social media users who caught early shows of the movie remained unimpressed with the actioner.

Rajinikanth's Coolie leaves X users unimpressed

Shows for the Rajinikanth starrer, Coolie commenced as early as 5 am in select cities. Fans who caught the first shows took to their X account to express that the movie delivered as much as they had expected from it. While netizens were impressed with the first half of the film, they dubbed the second half of Coolie as ‘lengthy and predictable’. Aamir Khan's cameo also failed to tilt the scales in the film's favour.