DC Averts Clash With Jana Nayagan; Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Postponed To August 2026

Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film DC. However, the fans will have to wait a little longer as the makers have postponed the release date to August to avert a clash with Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. On Thursday, the makers announced the new release date of the film.

When will Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC release

Sun Pictures took to its official X handle and shared a new poster announcing the new release date of the film. It will now release on August 7. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on July 31. The makers also revealed that CBFC has issued an 'A' certificate to the film.

"#DC is certified 'A' Releasing in theatres worldwide from August 7!" reads the caption.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie, which appears to revolve around Devadas and Chandra, hence the title DC. Devdas is shown as a gangster on the run while Chandra is also fleeing from a similar situation.

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In the film, Lokesh plays the role of Devdas and Chandra is played by Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Lokesh will also be making a cameo appearance in the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan. As a director, he will return to the seat with his tentatively titled film AA23, starring Allu Arjun. More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.

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