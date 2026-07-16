Prabhas Vs Akshay Kumar Vs Ajay Devgn As Fauzi Sets Box Office Clash With Sankranthiki Vasthunam Remake And Ranger

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi, a pre-Independence era set film, has locked its release date. The movie went on the floors in August 2024 and will hit the big screens on December 3 in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi. Fauzi has been mired in a controversy over the casting of Imanvi Esmail, opposite Prabhas. Unverified reports claim that Imanvi is of Pakistani origin, and even altered her name to appear more acceptable to Indian audiences. Meanwhile, Fauzi is locked in a box office battle with two big Hindi movies.

Prabhas' Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi | Image: X

In the first week of December, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna's yet untitled family entertainer, directed by Anees Bazmee will arrive. The release date is set for December 4. The duo of Akshay and Anees has previously worked on hits like Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008) and Thank You (2011). This movie reunites them after 15 years. It is reportedly the remake of Venkatesh Daggubati's 2025 blockbuster Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

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December 4 has also been locked as the release date of Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt starrer action movie, tentatively titled Ranger. Directed by Jagan Shakti, known for Akshay-Vidya starrer Mission Mangal, Ranger will see Ajay playing the role of a dedicated forest officer, Ranger Singh, who is determined to tackle the growing threat of animal poaching. The film is expected to showcase breathtaking visuals and an engaging storyline set deep in the wilderness. If the clash between Akshay and Ajay's films turns out as expected, it will mark yet another box office battle between the two Bollywood stars after Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released simultaneously in 2024.

The two actors have already given hits like Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 and their upcoming movies are certain to generate excitement. If Fauzi releases alongside these films, its screen count and collection will certainly be affected.