Dhanush And Nithya Menen Starrer Idly Kadai Delayed, To Now Release In October

Dhanush starrer Idly Kadai, which was supposed to release on April 10, has now been delayed. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the same with a new poster. Co-starring Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran, the movie is helmed by Dhanush himself. The movie will be released on October 1 worldwide. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Idli kadai from oct 1st."

On March 24, the movie producer confirmed the postponement and said that some parts are not yet filmed owing to which there will be a delay in the release. He further shared another reason regarding the delay and said that not all actors are available at the same time, creating a scheduling conflict.

“We have almost completed the film. Just another 10 per cent remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn't get common dates of all the artists and that was the reason why we couldn't shoot this combination sequence. We didn't want to rush through as the film has come out really well," he said.

All about Idly Kadai

This marks the fourth directorial of Dhanush. In the movie, Arun Vijay, playing the antagonist, will be locking horns with the superstar. The music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash. The cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik and the editing by Prasanna GK.

What's next for Dhanush?