'Ab Salman, Aamir Ki Baari...': Rozlyn Khan Trolls 'Oldies' Khans With Bold Comment

Model and actress Rozlyn Khan never shies away from giving her opinions. She recently took a dig at actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, which is followed by the disappointing reviews of Sikandar’s release.

Rozlyn took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Kangana (Ranaut) out hui ab inki baari..! Jaise time aata hai waise time jata bhi hai accept it gracefully like other actors..! Har koi Amitabh Bachchan nahi hota. Go with Gen Z or go back home ..! What Gen Z want is”. This post of Rozlyn Khan’s comes after Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer Sikandar has failed to charm the audience and is facing backlash for poor performance and bad plot among others. According to report of Sacnilk, Sikandar has minted ₹90 crore within 6 days.

While Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. He has several projects in the pipeline. He is likely to join join the pan-India bandwagon with his upcoming project. He has reportedly signed on to feature in Leo, Vikram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled next.

Recently, the actor had co-produced Laapataa Ladies with its director and his former wife Kiran Rao. His next production is Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta .

Who is Rozlyn Khan?

Rozlyn Khan is an actress and PETA model. She is also known for her breast cancer awareness activities and had herself recovered from stage 4 cancer. She also has a ongoing feud with Hina Khan, as the actress had claimed that she is spreading misinformation about her career journey.

