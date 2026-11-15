Dhanush Breaks Silence on Viral 'Arrogant' Pant-Adjustment Video, Defends Stylist

Dhanush attended the pre-release event of his upcoming film OM. During the event, he addressed the trolling and the viral video that surfaced while promoting Tere Ishk Mein, where his stylist was adjusting his trousers and he walked off without thanking her. Owing to this, the actor was heavily trolled, with many calling him "arrogant".

Dhanush reacts to viral controversial video

Addressing his stylist Kavya Sriram, sitting in the audience, Dhanush jokingly asked her to reduce her workload. "Kavya, my stylist, thank you for your hard work. She has blind devotion to her work. When I was promoting Tere Ishk Mein, my pants were creased. Without caring that we were in public, she corrected them. I didn’t notice her doing it and went about my business. Later, I got called arrogant for it. Maybe, sometimes, you can reduce your workload a little."

All about OM

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of Om: Chapter 1, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in key roles. The trailer introduces Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover to expose an illegal red sandalwood smuggling network operating in the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Her character is in charge of Operation Mole, which appears to be linked to the film’s title. Mammootty, meanwhile, plays Siya, a mysterious figure who appears to have control over the illegal red sandalwood trade. While the trailer offers a glimpse of his character, the makers have kept several details about his role under wraps.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the movie will hit the theatres on November 20.