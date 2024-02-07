Advertisement

Dhanush has just seen through the release of his Arun Matheswaran directorial Captain Miller. The film originally marked its release on Pongal earlier in January followed by its Telugu release. Similarly, Nagarjuna too, has seen through the release of his first release of the year - namely, Naa Saami Ranga. The two are now set to collaborate on Sekhar Kammula's next - tentatively titled D 51, new information about which has been doing the rounds of the internet.

D 51 gets a title?



D 51 stands for Dhanush's fifty-first film. The makers, as per a recent Gulte update, have reportedly narrowed down on a title for the same. The Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer has, as per the update, been titled Dharavi. The film will evidently be set in Mumbai, against the backdrop of Mumbai.

#Dhanush, Nagarjuna and #SekharKammula's action drama is titled #DHARAVI.



The film is set in a mafia backdrop in Mumbai, with #Nagarjuna playing the role of a don. pic.twitter.com/bvfLAkOyfc — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) January 31, 2024



The update further asserts that Dharavi will be a quintessential massy gangster film. Rashmika Mandanna has been brought on board for the project and will be paired opposite Dhanush. Rashmika has even shared her excitement in lieu of being part of the project. She said, "I always wanted to work with Dhanush sir so much because I feel like he is a performer to the core and I feel like when you work with such amazing performers, you have to improve and you will improve and I'm excited that I know I'm gonna learn a lot from him". D 51, or Dharavi, was officially announced back in July of 2023 - on Dhanush's birthday, July 28, to be specific.

D 51's shoot was recently halted in Tirupati



D 51 is currently underway in Tirupati. The shoot however, stood halted owing to the large crowds it was attracting. The situation reached a point where traffic meant for the temple had to be diverted to bring the situation under control. This led to the shoot being temporarily being halted.

A source close to the production shared, "Yes there was a little issue while shooting but Sekhar managed to complete his shoot. Its untrue that the schedule has been cut short by the police."