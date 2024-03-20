×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Dhanush On Essaying Ilaiyaraaja In Biopic: Many Are Saying It's A Challenge...

The movie will chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, regarded as one of India's greatest music composers. Dhanush will play the lead role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Award winner Dhanush on Wednesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Titled Ilaiyaraaja, the movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who recently helmed Dhanush's latest release Captain Miller. Dhanush shared the poster of the film on his social media pages.

Poster of Ilaiyaraaja | Image: Dhanush/Instagram

The film's launch event was attended by the lead star Dhanush, composer Ilaiyaraaja and Kamal Haasan. Speaking at the event, Dhanush talked about how he plans on portraying the legendary musician on the screen.

Dhanush says Ilaiyaraaja's music will guide him

Ilaiyaraaja's biopic was has been in the news for sometime now, with the confirmation coming in on Wednesday. Dhanush spoke about how he plans on slipping into the skin of the subject. "Many are saying it's a challenge for me to act in Ilaiyaraaja sir biopic, but I don't think so. Because his music will tell me how to act like him," the Atrangi Re actor said at the launch event.

File photo of Dhanush | Image: IMDb

Kamal Haasan, who was also present at the launch, expressed his excitement over the launch of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic. "Hope Arun will do the justice to the biopic," the Indian 2 star said about his expectations from director Arun Matheswaran.

What to expect from Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?    

The movie will chronicle the life and times of Ilaiyaraaja, regarded as one of India's greatest music composers. In a career spanning over five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,000 songs for more than 1,000 films and performed over 20,000 concerts across the globe. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2010 and received the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second highest civilian honour.

Ilaiyaraaja will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

