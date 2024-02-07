Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:52 IST

It's controversial/ Dhanush's Production House Clarifies On 'Fake' Casting Call For D50

D50 is Dhanush second directorial. The film stars him alongside SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Nithya Menen and Kalidas Jayaram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:X
The CEO of Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films has shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) clarifying that a casting call for the Tamil star's next film, tentatively titled D50, is fake. Sreyas shared that the information that is being disseminated under his name and through his phone number is "fake". 

Dhanush's D50 has been hit with several roadblocks

D50 is Dhanush's second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi. The project was first announced in September 2018 with Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari as other cast members. Back then, the film was referred to as DD2. The filming began and some portions of the film were shot. However, in early 2019, it was reported that the film has been put on the backburner owing to the actor's commitment to other project, primarily Asuran.

In June 2020, Dhanush’s elder brother Selvaraghavan was reportedly approached to direct a part of venture, as Dhanush was busy with his other work commitments. In 2023, the project was taken up by Sun Pictures. Later in the year, principal photography began, reportedly with a new script. In the film, AR Rahman will be composing the music. It remains to be seen how the project shapes up in the future with the actor's other work commitments. 

Dhanush's line up of films

Earlier this month, Dhanush began the shoot of D51, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in Hyderabad. The movie also stars Naraguna and Rashmika Mandanna. The Asuran actor, meanwhile, will also be seen in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man sequel where he will return as Avik San aka The Lone Wolf. He will also reunite with Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai for their upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:03 IST

