Advertisement

Dhanush faced backlash during the shooting of his new movie with director Shekar Kammula in Tirupati. The actor's presence near the temple led to disruptions and complaints from locals. Meanwhile, several images and videos circulated on social media portraying Dhanush in a worn-out attire with a disheveled appearance.

Locals file complaint against Dhanush's film shoot

Media reports reveal that Dhanush was shooting close to the road leading to Alipiri, prompting police and security personnel to redirect vehicles heading to the temple. This sudden alteration in traffic flow caused confusion and a traffic jam, leading to dissatisfaction among worshippers who questioned why the film team was allowed to shoot near the temple.

In response to the complaints filed by locals, the police intervened and halted the film shoot, as per media reports. The changes in traffic patterns and road closures raised concerns among locals, prompting them to lodge a formal complaint. Despite the minor hiccup, filmmakers clarified that the police intervention did not impact the planned shooting schedule, and they successfully completed the shoot.

Advertisement

Dhanush seeks blessings at Tirupati

On Wednesday morning, Dhanush visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. However, the actor's presence attracted a crowd of eager fans, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star and take pictures with him. To avoid any disturbance or commotion, Dhanush, along with his team, swiftly left the temple premises.

Advertisement

While details about Dhanush's upcoming film with director Shekar Kammula remain scarce, it is rumoured to feature Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in significant roles.