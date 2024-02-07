English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Dhanush Shoots His Next In Tirupati, Locals File Police Complaint Due To Traffic Jams

Dhanush faced backlash during the shooting of his new movie with director Shekar Kammula in Tirupati. Following this, locals filed a police complaint.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush faced backlash during the shooting of his new movie with director Shekar Kammula in Tirupati. The actor's presence near the temple led to disruptions and complaints from locals. Meanwhile, several images and videos circulated on social media portraying Dhanush in a worn-out attire with a disheveled appearance.

Locals file complaint against Dhanush's film shoot

Media reports reveal that Dhanush was shooting close to the road leading to Alipiri, prompting police and security personnel to redirect vehicles heading to the temple. This sudden alteration in traffic flow caused confusion and a traffic jam, leading to dissatisfaction among worshippers who questioned why the film team was allowed to shoot near the temple.

In response to the complaints filed by locals, the police intervened and halted the film shoot, as per media reports. The changes in traffic patterns and road closures raised concerns among locals, prompting them to lodge a formal complaint. Despite the minor hiccup, filmmakers clarified that the police intervention did not impact the planned shooting schedule, and they successfully completed the shoot.

Advertisement

Dhanush seeks blessings at Tirupati

On Wednesday morning, Dhanush visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. However, the actor's presence attracted a crowd of eager fans, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star and take pictures with him. To avoid any disturbance or commotion, Dhanush, along with his team, swiftly left the temple premises.

Advertisement

While details about Dhanush's upcoming film with director Shekar Kammula remain scarce, it is rumoured to feature Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in significant roles. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education24 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement