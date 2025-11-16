Dhanush To Replace Sundar C As Director Of Rajinikanth's Thailavar 173?

Dhanush is all set to feature in the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The romantic drama that reunites him with his Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai will see him pair up with Kriti Sanon for the first time. While anticipation surrounding this movie is on the rise ahead of its November 28 release, a rumour about Dhanush's next directorial has got fans excited.

Tere Ishk Mein will release on November 28 | Image: X

Dhanush is said to be in talks to direct his former father-in-law Rajinikanth in his next feature. Currently, the Coolie star is working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer sequel, which marks his 172nd movie. Thalaivar 173 has been confirmed and will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The team confirmed Sundar C as the director but he backed out from helming the project due to unknown reasons. Now, the team is on the lookout for someone who could step in for Sundar C and take on the role of directing Rajini's next movie.

Sundar C backed out from directing Thalaivar 173 | Image: X

While there are viral rumours pegging Dhanush as the director of Rajinikanth's next, whether it is the Kamal Haasan backed film or not is unconfirmed.

Kamal Haasan on Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173

The announcement of Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173 came from the director and not from the production house.

