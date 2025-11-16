Updated 16 November 2025 at 22:35 IST
Dhanush To Replace Sundar C As Director Of Rajinikanth's Thailavar 173?
While there are viral rumours pegging Dhanush as the director of Rajinikanth's next, whether it is the Kamal Haasan backed film or not is unconfirmed.
- Entertainment News
Dhanush is all set to feature in the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. The romantic drama that reunites him with his Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai will see him pair up with Kriti Sanon for the first time. While anticipation surrounding this movie is on the rise ahead of its November 28 release, a rumour about Dhanush's next directorial has got fans excited.
Dhanush is said to be in talks to direct his former father-in-law Rajinikanth in his next feature. Currently, the Coolie star is working on Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer sequel, which marks his 172nd movie. Thalaivar 173 has been confirmed and will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The team confirmed Sundar C as the director but he backed out from helming the project due to unknown reasons. Now, the team is on the lookout for someone who could step in for Sundar C and take on the role of directing Rajini's next movie.
While there are viral rumours pegging Dhanush as the director of Rajinikanth's next, whether it is the Kamal Haasan backed film or not is unconfirmed.
Kamal Haasan on Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173
The announcement of Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173 came from the director and not from the production house.
When asked about this sudden overhaul, Haasan shared, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don’t have anything to add to it. As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it. We will keep searching for the right stories until he likes it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script.”
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 16 November 2025 at 22:31 IST