The Greatest Of All Time director Venkat Prabhu has found itself in the soup after he posted a video on his social media handle seemingly poking fun at the trailers of commercial films. Owing to the content of the clip, many believed that he is aiming at Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

The video in question

First, understand what was the video about. In the video, shared by Venkat Prabhu, a user said that he thinks all these trailers that are dropping off big commercial films in Tamil are all the same trailer. Imitating the thumping music, he added, "You’ll use retro music of some old movie, punch dialogues of their own old movies and the only thing original about it is we get excited as if it’s a new thing."

(A file photo of Venkat Prabhu | Image: IMDb)

What he is saying is kinda true too: Venkat Prabhu

An X user shared a video on X with the screengrabs of Venkat's Instagram Stories. "Director @vp_offl reposted an Instagram story in which @Dir_Lokesh is being Mocked for #Coolie Title Teaser, Then Atlee....Now Lokesh..(sic)” the user wrote. The director was quick to deny the claims of poking fun at Coolie. However, he agreed with the content and said it's "kinda true too". In his post, he also questioned the fans if they would accept filmmakers who would try something new.

"No no no!!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick!! And what he is sayings is kinda true too!! If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template!! are the fans ready to accept," read his post.

Why do fans speculate that Venkat Prabhu is poking fun at Coolie?

It is because, a few days ago, Lokesh announced the title of the movie with a short clip introducing Rajinikanth. The sound score has been reprogrammed by Anirudh Ravichander but was originally composed for the 1983 movie Thanga Magan, called Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa. Not just this, in the clip, the superstar mouths his famous dialogue from the 1982 starrer Ranga.