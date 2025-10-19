Pradeep Ranganathan's Box Office Report: Dude Trails Behind Dragon After 1st Weekend

Pradeep Ranganathan is known for making youth centric movies and his latest is Dude, which released on October 17 ahead of Diwali. Dude hit the big screens alongside Dhruv Vikram's Bison Kaalamaadan and Harish Kalyan's Diesel. While Dude may be ahead of its competitors at the box office, but Pradeep's latest is not doing as well as his previous film Dragon, which released in February this year, as far as collection in Tamil Nadu, the actor's home state, is concerned.

Dude's collection witnesses boost due to Telugu states

Dude has wrapped up its first weekend on a good note, collecting over ₹30 crore in three days. Of this, around ₹20 crore is the collection from the film's Tamil version while rest is from Telugu version of the film. While its a good thing that Dude has been able to find audiences outside Tamil Nadu, the movie is performing below par in the region where it was expected to do best.

Dude also stars Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame | Image: X

In the first weekend, Pradeep's last release Dragon collected nearly as much as Dude. However, not only was the jump in collections over the weekend significant in case of Dragon, the Tamil share was also much higher. Dragon's Tamil version contributed over ₹26 crore to the film's overall India biz in the first weekend. Dude, meanwhile, is underperforming in this aspect and region.

Dude faces competition from Bison Kaalamaadan