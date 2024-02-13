Advertisement

Entertainment News Live: Ajith Kumar, who was a close friend of filmmaker Vetri Duraisamy, recently visited the residence of the director. On Tuesday morning, the actor visited Duraisamy's family in Chennai.

AjithKumar sir paid his last respect at the funeral of his beloved friend Vetri Duraisamy 💔 🙏🙏#RIPVetriDuraisamy #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/Bfea0zGwtF — AK KARAN🔥Dark Devil🔥 (@Karankumarmv3) February 13, 2024

On February 4, Vetri Duraisamy went missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling met with an accident and plunged into the Satluj river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. After eight days of intense search, Vetri's body was taken out of the river by divers on February 12.

A joint search operation had been conducted since February 4 by the Kinnaur police, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and Home Guards and divers of Mahun Nag Association on the banks of the Sutlej. Drone was also used to trace the missing person.