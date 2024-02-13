English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Entertainment News Live: Ajith Kumar Visits Vetri Duraisamy's Residence To Pay His Last Respects

Entertainment News Live: Ajith Kumar, who was a close friend of filmmaker Vetri Duraisamy, recently visited the residence of the director.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar | Image:Ajith Kumar
Entertainment News Live: Ajith Kumar, who was a close friend of filmmaker Vetri Duraisamy, recently visited the residence of the director. On Tuesday morning, the actor visited Duraisamy's family in Chennai. 

 

On February 4, Vetri Duraisamy went missing after the vehicle in which he was travelling met with an accident and plunged into the Satluj river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. After eight days of intense search, Vetri's body was taken out of the river by divers on February 12.

A joint search operation had been conducted since February 4 by the Kinnaur police, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and Home Guards and divers of Mahun Nag Association on the banks of the Sutlej. Drone was also used to trace the missing person.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

