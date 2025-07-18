F1 Success Drives Forth Biopic On India’s Maiden Formula One Driver Narain Karthikeyan | Details

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Take Off, Malik and Locarno title Ariyippu, is set to direct the tentatively titled NK 370, chronicling the extraordinary journey of Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula One driver.

"Motorsport gave me everything. This film gives that story to the world," said Karthikeyan. The movie's announcement comes amid the grand success of Brad Pitt and Damson Idris' F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Reportedly, the film will follow Karthikeyan's remarkable rise from a rebellious boy in Coimbatore to the international racing circuit, overcoming class, colour, and crashes to reach Formula One's pinnacle. "Narain Karthikeyan's journey isn't just about racing. It's about belief - in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see. That's what drew me to this story," said Narayanan.

The Tamil-language feature film is currently in development at India's Blue Marble Films. It will be produced by Faraz Ahsan, Vivek Rangachari and Pratik Maitra. The screenplay is written by Shalini Usha Devi, who penned the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru.

Producer Ahsan said, "India has some of the most dangerous roads in the world - just surviving traffic here takes skill. But what fascinated me was how someone like NK went from navigating those roads to racing at 365 km/h - a speed faster than a commercial aircraft at takeoff."

A movie on Narain Karthikeyan is in the works | Image: X

"I've been after Narain for years to secure the rights, and after a few honest conversations and the right team coming together, he finally said yes," he added. At five, Narain received a homemade go-kart, crashing and spinning across the driveway-particularly enjoying wet conditions that made racing more challenging. Despite his parents' concerns about the expensive sport and lack of government support, Narain's passion never wavered. After excelling in his 10th-grade exams, he convinced his parents to let him return to racing. His father modified a Maruti 800 into a training car and became his coach, as reported by Variety.



Narain Karthikeyan was born in Chennai | Image: X