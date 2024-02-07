Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are all set to share the screen for the second time for a new project. The duo starred together in the 2023 political drama Maamannan, helmed by Mari Selvaraj. Now, they are reuniting for a road trip-based film.

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu to star in Maareesan

The makers have kick-started the filming of Maareesan with a muhurat puja today, January 22. Taking to his Instagram handle, Fahadh shared the poster of his film, featuring a deer image etched on the road and the tagline reads, "The hunt begins today."

Super Good Films, the production house also announced the film, calling it their 98th film and captioned it as "Super Good Films presents its 98th movie starring Fahad Faasil and Vadivelu #rbchoudary #supergoodfilms #fahadfaasil #vadivelu #sudheeshsankar"

The upcoming film is touted to be a road-comedy drama centred around a youngster and a middle-aged man. The film reportedly chronicles events from their journey from Nagercoil to Pollachi.

More about Maareesan

The upcoming film is being helmed by V Krishna Moorthy with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack. The film's technical crew consists of cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editor Sreejith Sarang.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil

The actor will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Reprising his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he reportedly wrapped up his part last year. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. The actor also has Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. In the film, he has been roped in for a cameo appearance along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.