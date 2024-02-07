Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu Begin Shooting For Their New Film Maareesan

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are reuniting for the second time after their political drama Maamannan which released last year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Maareesan
A poster of Maareesan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are all set to share the screen for the second time for a new project. The duo starred together in the 2023  political drama Maamannan, helmed by Mari Selvaraj. Now, they are reuniting for a road trip-based film.

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu to star in Maareesan

The makers have kick-started the filming of Maareesan with a muhurat puja today, January 22. Taking to his Instagram handle, Fahadh shared the poster of his film, featuring a deer image etched on the road and the tagline reads, "The hunt begins today."

Super Good Films, the production house also announced the film, calling it their 98th film and captioned it as "Super Good Films presents its 98th movie starring Fahad Faasil and Vadivelu #rbchoudary #supergoodfilms #fahadfaasil #vadivelu #sudheeshsankar"

The upcoming film is touted to be a road-comedy drama centred around a youngster and a middle-aged man. The film reportedly chronicles events from their journey from Nagercoil to Pollachi.

More about Maareesan

The upcoming film is being helmed by V Krishna Moorthy with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack. The film's technical crew consists of cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editor Sreejith Sarang.

What's next for Fahadh Faasil

The actor will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Reprising his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, he reportedly wrapped up his part last year. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. The actor also has Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. In the film, he has been roped in for a cameo appearance along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

20 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

20 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

22 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

31 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info14 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement