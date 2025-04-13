Who Is Shriram Natarajan? Tamil Actor Who Has Courted Controversy Over Sharing Explicit Content On Social Media

Shriram Natarajan, aka Sri predominantly works in Tamil films. The actor’s transition from TV to films cannot be missed. With his first acting role in the TV to being casted in a film, Sri has come a long way in his acting journey. However, his recent social media posts has sparked concern among fans and many have requested celebrities requesting to help him out.

Netizens reaction to Sri’s social media behaviour

Tamil actor has left his fans shocked and concerned after he posted a series of very weird and explicit content on his Instagram handle. Known for his boy-next-door image, he has stunned netizens with his new blonde look.

Many have even tagged celebrities including Mysskin, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Suriya, Karthi, Sundeep Kishan and GV Prakash to look out for him and help him out during his difficult time. One user wrote, “Bro your one of the finest actor , don't become scapegoat , we want to see your amazing performances on”. Another user wrote, “@lokesh.kanagaraj bro get him help , looks like he has some mental issue . Get him treated with some friend’s”. “ou were so silent in BiggBoss... Enada pandra.. heal and give a comeback”, wrote the third user.

All about Shriram Natarajan

Shriram Natarajan was pursuing a degree in Visual Communications at Alpha and Arts Science College, later at Loyola College. While pursuing his education, he made his first acting role in the television show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal followed by starring in 2012 drama thriller Vazhakku Enn.

File photo of Sri | Source: IMDb