Published 10:35 IST, September 12th 2024
GOAT: DYK Nayanthara Was The First Choice To Star Opposite Thalapathy Vijay In Film?
Thalpathy Vijay’s GOAT: The sci-fi thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu was released on September 5. It is doing good business at the box office in India and abro
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara was suppose to be the female lead of The GOAT | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:35 IST, September 12th 2024