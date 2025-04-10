Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Ajith Kumar's Latest Beat Valimai To Become His Biggest Opener? Find Out

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar's latest is getting good reviews. While the actor's last release Vidaamuyarchi may not have impressed the audiences, Good Bad Ugly has seemingly struck the right chord. Despite Ajith skipping the promotions of the film to focus on his moto racing career, Good Bad Ugly has managed to make waves at the box office on its opening day.

Good Bad Ugly brings back the pair of Ajith Kumar and Trisha | Image: X

How much did Good Bad Ugly earn at the box office on day 1?

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly collected ₹28.50 crore on day 1. This puts the film in the second spot when it comes to Ajith's top openers at the domestic box office. The number 1 spot is bagged by Valimai (2022), which minted ₹29.60 crore on its debut day.

On this day, Mythri Movies has come out with two big releases -- Good Bad Ugly and Sunny Deol's Jaat. While Ajith's film opened strong, Jaat posed decent numbers and collected ₹9.50 crore on its opening day.

What do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

The film follows the story of a former gangster who is reformed but is forced to go back to his notorious ways after his son is kidnapped. Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Good Bad Ugly released on Mahavir Jayanti | Image: X