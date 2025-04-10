Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Ajith Kumar Starrer In Overdrive, Earns 3X As Sunny Deol's Jaat

Updated April 10th 2025, 17:34 IST
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Ajith Kumar's latest film is receiving good reviews on social media. After the Tamil actor's last release Vidaamuyarchi failed to make an impact in the audience's hearts and at the box office, Good Bad Ugly is on track to open well at the ticket window.
According to Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has collected over ₹17 crore in India in all languages by 5 pm. The film's majority collections are expected to come in from the Tamil markets, which is Ajith's home state. The Telugu version is expected to contribute, although not as much. The film released amid no promotions as Ajith is focussed on his moto racing career. Depsite that, the Good Bad Ugly collection is painting a positive picture, as per early estimates.
Good Bad Ugly registered 77.14% theatre occupancy in Tamil. While the morning shows saw 73.14% occupancy, the number rose to 81.14% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows are expected to draw in larger crowds and push the biz to over ₹30 crore mark on day 1 easily. This will make Good Bad Ugly a better opener than Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, which collected nearly ₹25 crore on its day 1.
Sunny Deol's Jaat is also running in cinema halls now and is expected to perform well at the box office on its opening day. Released on Mahavir Jayanti, Jaat collected ₹6 crore by 5 pm. The film is going to be Sunny's second-biggest opener after Gadar 2 (2023).
Jaat collection has dented the biz of Salman Khan's Sikandar as the latter struggled to mint ₹50 lakh on April 10 by early evening.
