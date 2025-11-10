Gouri G Kishan Body Shaming Row: Actress Refuses To Forgive YouTuber RS Karthik, Says 'I Won’t Accept Performative Remorse'

Tamil actress Gouri G Kishan took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share that she is not ready to forgive YouTuber RS Karthik after he publicly berated her at the pre-release event of her film, Others. The YouTuber shared a video apology for the event, which took place on November 6. However, Gouri refused to accept his apology, calling it 'performative remorse or hollow words'.

What did the YouTuber say in his apology after insulting Gouri G Kishan?



After his statements and fat-shaming remarks snowballed into a row, the YouTuber RS Karthik said in his video apology, "I did not ask the question with the intention of offending actress Gouri Kishan. My question was misunderstood. I apologise if she was offended." However, his apology failed to convince social media users as well as Gouri.



Gouri G Kishan refuses to forgive him



On November 10, after social media outrage, Gouri took to her X account to clearly state that she will not forgive RS Karthik. She shared, “An apology without accountability isn’t an apology at all. Especially when it’s brushed off with 'she misunderstood the question — it was just a fun one,' or worse — 'I didn’t body-shame anyone.' Let me be clear. I won’t accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik.”



What is the Gouri Kishan controversy?

At the pre-release event of Others, the YouTuber RS Karthik asked the male actor if he had any problems lifting Gouri in one of the scenes in the film, which was a direct attack on her weight. While the actor and director stayed mum on the matter, the actress silenced him on the spot and slammed him for his remark. However, instead of apologising to her, the YouTuber doubled down on his comment and continued to insult Gouri. Left alone to defend herself, Gouri then said, “Were there any questions about the characters I’ve played? There were zero questions about the doctor character I play in Others. He [Karthik] only wants to know my weight. How is that correct? You indirectly asked the hero my weight. It is wrong and a stupid question." Following the massive outrage on social media, the actress even took to her Instagram account to issue an official statement on the incident.



