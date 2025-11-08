Netizens Back Actress Gouri G Kishan After She Is Left Alone To Defend Herself Against YouTuber's Weight-Shaming Attack

A pre-release event of the Tamil movie, Others, on November 6 in Chennai turned controversial after a YouTuber passed a nasty comment on actress Gouri G Kishan. Left to defend herself, despite her co-star and director being present on stage, she gave the YouTuber, identified as RS Karthik, a befitting reply. Some industry insiders, as well as a large number of social media users, have come out in support of Gouri G Kishan following the incident.

What did the reporter say to Gouri G Kishan that sparked a row?

In yet another scathing attack on an actress's physical appearance, a YouTuber, RS Karthik, who claims to be a journalist, addressed Gouri's weight at the pre-release event of Other. Not even addressing her directly, the brazen reporter asked her male co-star, "We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?" Despite the actress's objection to the question, Karthik doubled down by implying to the director that she is miscast for the role, due to her physical appearance. When silenced by Gouri, the reporter justified his enquiries by calling it ‘regular journalistic’ questions.

Despite getting no support from her co-star or director, Gouri stood up to the reporter and said, “You are sexualising a female character. This is not journalism. What you are doing is a disgrace to your profession." The situation went out of control when the YouTuber continued to humiliate her, which prompted the actress to assert, "Firstly, what you asked is body-shaming. There is no woman here. I am being targeted just because I am a woman. Every woman has a different body type. Do you know what problems I have? Do you know if I have hormonal issues? If I am the heroine, do I have to be size zero? What are you going to do knowing my weight? It’s irrelevant to the film.”

When another man at the event tried to silence Gouri instead of taking action against Karthik, the actress stood her ground and firmly stated, “Were there any questions about the characters I’ve played? There were zero questions about the doctor character I play in Others. He [Karthik] only wants to know my weight. How is that correct? You indirectly asked the hero my weight. It is wrong and a stupid question."



Also Read: Fans React As Priyanka Chopra Releases Last Christmas Desi Version

Advertisement

Industry insiders and social media users back Gouri G Kishan

A video of the confrontation and news about the spat soon went viral on social media. Actress Khushbu Sundar was among the first to stand in Gouri's support and said, “Journalism has lost its ground. The so-called journos take journalism to the gutters. How much a woman weighs is none of their business. And asking the hero about it?? What a shame!” Filmmaker Pa Ranjith also voiced his support for the actress and wrote, More power to you. I strongly condemn the reporter's actions. They are unacceptable and shameful. That female actors still have to face these indecent questions goes to show the distance Thamizh cinema has yet to go.”

Advertisement