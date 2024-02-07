Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

HanuMan Starring Teja Sajja Enters ₹300 Crore Club, Director Prasanth Varma Expresses Gratitude

Prasanth Varma recently took to his social media handle X to express gratitude to his fans after HanuMan entered ₹300 crore club in just 25 days.

Republic Entertainment Desk
hanuman
hanuman | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has been running successfully in theatres following its release January 12, 2024. The film directed by Prasanth Varma clashed with multiple Sankranthi releases and still managed to emerge as a box office success. Now, the film has added another feather to its hat by entering the ₹300 crore club.

Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma's film HanuMan enters ₹300 crore club

Prasanth Varma recently took to his social media handle X to express gratitude to his fans after HanuMan entered ₹300 crore club in just 25 days globally. Sharing a poster, he wrote, "Can't thank the audience more for such a humongous response all over the globe! Grateful to every family who embraced #HanuMan with all their heart & watched it in repeats ❤️." Teja Sajja starrer has already emered as the highest-grossing Telugu film that released on Sankranthi, beating Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

 

HanuMan is the first Indian film in 2024 to gross over ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. It has outperformed its competitors Guntur Kaaram and Fighter in this regard. While Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela starrer Guntur Kaaram was thought to be its competitor, HanuMan has come on top, beating the former not just in the domestic market but abroad as well.

HanuMan success driven by Hindi and Telugu versions

The Telugu version of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has emerged as the most significant contributor to its collections. The film has performed well in Hindi, earning close to ₹50 crore in revenue. In the United States, HanuMan has earned more than $5 million, a record for a Telugu release in the country.

After the success of HanuMan, the director Prashanth Varma has announced a sequel to his superhero film Jai HanuMan, work on which is already underway. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan may be roped in to different roles in the film.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

