Idli Kadai Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Collects ₹52 Lakh In India Pre-Sales

Idli Kadai Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Dhanush is the director of and stars in Idli Kadai. The drama is all set to hit the big screens on October 1 and limited advance bookings have opened in Tamil Nadu. The initial response to the movie has been average but the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days before the film releases.

How much has Idli Kadai collected in advance booking?

So far, from 1635 shows in India, Dhanush starrer Idli Kadai has collected over ₹52 lakh. The number of tickets sold have been more than 36,600. With new shows being added every hour, the momentum is expected to shift in the favour of the movie and pre-sales fugures are expected to rise.

Idli Kadai will release on October 1 | Image: X

Chennai and Vellore are the two regions where the movie's initial reception has been the strongest. The advance booking has picked up pace due to the turnout in these cities. Since Tamil Nadu is Dhanush's home turf, Idli Kadai will witness a strong pull here. In rest of the states, it will have to pull up to do good numbers.

Dhanush's plea to fans ahead of Idli Kadai release

While speaking to the media after the trailer launch of his new movie, Dhanush urged viewers to not believe in fake reviews that are being circulated online and watch Idli Kadai and decide for themselves whether its worth their time or not. He also spoke about the slump at Kollywood box office in the past two years and asserted that fans watching movies in cinema halls is the only way how the film business can recover and flourish.

Dhanush has also directed Idli Kadai apart from starring in it | Image: X