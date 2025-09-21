'In Your Hands...': Dhanush Speaks Up About Kollywood's Box Office Slump Before Idli Kadai Release

Idli Kadai is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. It also stars him as the lead. It is set to be released in theatres on October 1. Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, Samuthirakani and Rajkiran play key roles in the film. After the movie's trailer was launched in Coimbatore, Dhanush touched upon the difficult phase that is upon Kollywood and urged fans to watch more movies in cinema halls to help revive ailing theatrical business.

Among the many Tamil films released this year, none were able to cross the ₹200 crore nett mark at India box office. Hopes were pinned on Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, but that too failed to earn good reviews and ended its theatrical run with average business. Major flops in 2025 include Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi, Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, Suriya starrer Retro and more.

At Idli Kadai trailer launch, Dhanush said that a positive and healthy atmosphere is needed in Tamil cinema, adding that a lot of livelihoods depend on it. He said, “Everybody’s films must do well, all the producers must do well. Not just in this industry, there are a lot of people outside it as well who are dependent on it. There are a lot of businesses that are dependent on it. It is important that all films run successfully; this is in your hands. So, please watch the correct reviews and decide how the film is. This is my request.”

Dhanush will feature in his directorial Idli Kadai, set to release on October 1 | Image: X