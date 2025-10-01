Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Manages A Double-Digit Start

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush directs and stars in the family drama Idli Kadai. The movie released on October 1 to positive reviews and the box office reception has also been decent. It managed to score a double-digit opening and will aim to boost its collections on the national holiday on October 2.

Idli Kadai secures a decent opening at the box office

The movie collected ₹10.50 crore on da 1 in India. Outside of Dhanush's home state of Tamil Nadu, the impact of the film's release was barely felt. Some biz came in from Telugu states, but that too will get affected once Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 storms the big screens on October 2. However, since its a national holiday on Thursday (October 2), the biz is expected to grow, setting up a decent weekend for the film.

Idli Kadai is directed by and stars Dhanush | Image: X

However, Idli Kadai has not been able to surpass Raayan to become Dhanush's biggest opening film as a director. It is also not his biggest day 1 grosser as an actor in 2025. However, the movie can pick up at the box office since the reviews are good and there are no holdover releases.

What is the story of Idli Kadai?