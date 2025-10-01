Updated 1 October 2025 at 23:12 IST
Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Manages A Double-Digit Start
Idli Kadai has not been able to surpass Raayan to become Dhanush's biggest opening film as a director. It is also not his biggest day 1 grosser as a lead actor in 2025.
Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush directs and stars in the family drama Idli Kadai. The movie released on October 1 to positive reviews and the box office reception has also been decent. It managed to score a double-digit opening and will aim to boost its collections on the national holiday on October 2.
Idli Kadai secures a decent opening at the box office
The movie collected ₹10.50 crore on da 1 in India. Outside of Dhanush's home state of Tamil Nadu, the impact of the film's release was barely felt. Some biz came in from Telugu states, but that too will get affected once Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 storms the big screens on October 2. However, since its a national holiday on Thursday (October 2), the biz is expected to grow, setting up a decent weekend for the film.
However, Idli Kadai has not been able to surpass Raayan to become Dhanush's biggest opening film as a director. It is also not his biggest day 1 grosser as an actor in 2025. However, the movie can pick up at the box office since the reviews are good and there are no holdover releases.
What is the story of Idli Kadai?
Idli Kadai revolves around a family in which the patriarch Shiva Kesavudu (Rajkiran) runs an idli vending shop. He sends his son Murali (Dhanush) to the city in hopes that he will make it big. Murali gets into hotel management and with his hard work and dedication, impresses owner of the AFC food empire, Vishnu Vardhan (Sathyaraj) in Bangkok. Murali also becomes a partner in the food business but is forced to return to his hometown. What happens next is shown in the movie. Idli Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey. After its theatrical run, the movie will stream on Netflix.
