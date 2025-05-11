KL Rahul Shares Heartwarming Mother's Day Post For New Mommy Athiya Shetty, 'Evaarah Is Lucky To Have You'

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her first Mother's Day this year. The actress gave birth to a baby girl in March this year. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Athiya's husband and cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the actress with their baby girl.

KL Rahul shares unseen photo of Athiya Shetty and their daughter

On May 11, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to post a Mother's Day wish for his mother, mother-in-law and his wife. He shared a photo of the three of them, seemingly from his wedding, and wrote in the caption, “A quiet thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every home— Happy Mother's Day.”



A screengrab of KL Rahul's post | Image: Instagram

The cricketer then shared a monochrome photo of Athiya Shetty holding her daughter Evaarah. She wrote, “Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace and patience has made me fall in love with u even more.” He further mentioned, “Happy 1st Mother's Day, baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you."

A screengrab of KL Rahul's post | Image: Instagram

Athiya Shetty's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty also posted an endearing wish for his daughter. He wrote, "Happy first Mother's Day @athiyashetty." The actress lovingly responded to the wish, stating, “But still your baby."

Athiya Shetty welcomes baby girl

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed their baby girl on March 24. On April 18, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to share a birthday post for his wife and the first glimpse of their daughter Evaarah. In the post, he announced that they have named their daughter, Evaarah.



