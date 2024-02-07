English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Illaiyaraaja's Daughter Bhavatharini Passes Away: Silambarasan TR, Karthik Subbaraj, Others Mourn

Bhavatharini passed away at the age of 47 in Sri Lanka. She was battling cancer and undergoing treatment for the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhavatharini
Bhavatharini | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini died on Thursday evening. She was only 47 years old at the time of her passing. Bhavatharini had lent her voice to over 30 films in her career as a playback singer. She was battling cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. She breathed her last at 5:37 PM in Sri Lanka. After the news of her sudden death broke on the Internet, many celebrities from the industry took to their social media handle to mourn the singer's death. 

Silambarasan TR, Karthik Subbaraj, Others Mourn Bhavatharini's Death

In an emotional post, Tamil actor, filmmaker, and musician remembered Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini. He took to his official X handle to share a note that read: The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini."

Similarly, Jigarthanda Double X director, who is also a writer and producer in the Tamil film industry, took to his X handle to pay tribute to the late playback singer. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of #Bhavatharini madam. My heartfelt condolences to Illayaraja sir, Yuvan sir, Karthik Raja Sir, and the entire family. 

The singer's fans too have flooded the social media with their tributes for her. An official statement from the family is yet to be shared.

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement