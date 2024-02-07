Illaiyaraaja's Daughter Bhavatharini Passes Away: Silambarasan TR, Karthik Subbaraj, Others Mourn

Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer Bhavatharini died on Thursday evening. She was only 47 years old at the time of her passing. Bhavatharini had lent her voice to over 30 films in her career as a playback singer. She was battling cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. She breathed her last at 5:37 PM in Sri Lanka. After the news of her sudden death broke on the Internet, many celebrities from the industry took to their social media handle to mourn the singer's death.

Silambarasan TR, Karthik Subbaraj, Others Mourn Bhavatharini's Death

In an emotional post, Tamil actor, filmmaker, and musician remembered Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini. He took to his official X handle to share a note that read: The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini."

The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini. 💔#Bhavatharini #RIP pic.twitter.com/PO3ArYGq49 — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) January 25, 2024

Similarly, Jigarthanda Double X director, who is also a writer and producer in the Tamil film industry, took to his X handle to pay tribute to the late playback singer. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of #Bhavatharini madam. My heartfelt condolences to Illayaraja sir, Yuvan sir, Karthik Raja Sir, and the entire family.

#RIPBhavatharini — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 25, 2024

The singer's fans too have flooded the social media with their tributes for her. An official statement from the family is yet to be shared.