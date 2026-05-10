In Pics | Fans Galore As Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, 'Whistle Podu' Paints Chennai Red And Yellow

Chennai turned red and yellow as actor-turned-politician Vijay finally assumed the Chief Minister's office. Following several days of political negotiations, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the presence of the governor and other political leaders of the state. The euphoric atmosphere of the state comes after the Jana Nayagan star's historic debut in Tamil Nadu politics.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2). The oath-taking marked TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister.

Ahead of the swearing in thousand of fans of Vijay gathered outside the venue to show their support for the politician, who will be seen in his acting role last in Jana Nayagan. Fans waved flags of TVK and brought life-size posters of Vijay. Whistle, which is the symbol of the political party, took over the streets of Chennai. Supporters of Vijay and TVK blew whistles at the swearing-in ceremony, loud enough to even make speeches appear quieter. Yellow and red, which are the party colours of TVK, reigned supreme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today.

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