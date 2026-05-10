Saree, Gajra Clad Trisha Arrives At TVK Chief Vijay's Swearing In Ceremony As CM of Tamil Nadu Amid Dating Rumours

Vijay's Swearing-in ceremony: The atmosphere in Chennai is euphoric as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event. Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly.

Ahead of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, actress Trisha was also spotted leaving her residence. She is enroute the stadium where the Jana Nayagan actor will take oath. The actress was hounded by reporters and paprazzi as she left her residence in a black SUV.

Trisha donned a powder blue saree and styled her hair in a bun adorned with a gajra for the event. When the reporters on site asked her about the ‘big day for Tamil Nadu’, the actress simply said, ‘looking forward’. Videos and photos of her from the event are now going viral online.



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This comes amid reports of Trisha being in a relationship with Vijay. While their dating rumours have been doing rounds for many years, it solidified earlier this year when Vijay's wife moved court to file for divorce alleging infedilty and cruelty. Without mentioning any names, she asserted that Vijay has been in a relationship with another actress while being married to her. The said actress is believed to be Trisha.

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