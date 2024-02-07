Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Indian 2: Shankar Locks Edit Of Kamal Haasan Starrer, Spills The Beans About Indian 3

Helmed by S Shankar, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan is reportedly in the post-production stage. The makers are soon going to announce the release date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Indian 2 wraps schedule
Indian 2 wraps schedule | Image:Indian 2 wraps schedule
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Indian 2. The film which is expected to release this year has locked the edit. Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, has started working on the background as the makers are eyeing to wrap up the film before Tamil New Year.

Exciting update on Indian 2

A report in Pinkvilla claimed that the director S Shankar has locked the edit of the film and the post-production team is now working on the technical aspects such as DI and VFX. "Shankar along with his team have locked the edit. Kamal Haasan has also seen the trajectory of Indian 2 and is excited with the world created by Shankar as also the cliffhanger towards the end that leads itself to Indian 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

Indian 2 (2024) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date - BookMyShow
(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

The source added that around five reels of the film have been sent for background score to Anirudh and he has started working on it. Spilling the beans regarding the release date, the source said that the producers are eyeing to complete the work by Tamil New Year, which is April 14 and might announce the date soon after they get an assurance.

Advertisement
Here's an update on Kamal Haasan's look in Indian 2 | Filmfare.com
(A viral photo | Image: Instagram)

"The producers are being very cautious before announcing the release date. While all the teams are working on keeping the deadline of Tamil New Year in mind, the makers will announce the date only once they get an assurance on the delivery of the visuals from the VFX company," the source added.

Shankar to move on to Indian 3 after Game Changer wrap

Sharing an update on Indian 3, the source revealed that the makers are done with 80 per cent of the film and the things are locked on the edit table. Shankar along with Kamal Haasan will be shooting for about 30 days more before calling it a wrap on Indian 3. "Shankar will be venturing to complete the third part of this iconic franchise once he finishes the final leg of Game Changer in March,” the source concluded.

Indian 2 Teaser: Kamal Haasan Is Back As The Honest Vigilante In Director Shankar's Social Thriller | Tamil News, Times Now
(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

More about Indian 2

Serving as a sequel to Indian (1996), in the film Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The film also stars an ensemble cast that includes, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah,  Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Nedumudi Venu, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Gulshan Grover, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar, in pivotal roles. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  2. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World37 minutes ago

  3. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News38 minutes ago

  4. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement