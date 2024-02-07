Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Indian 2. The film which is expected to release this year has locked the edit. Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, has started working on the background as the makers are eyeing to wrap up the film before Tamil New Year.

Exciting update on Indian 2

A report in Pinkvilla claimed that the director S Shankar has locked the edit of the film and the post-production team is now working on the technical aspects such as DI and VFX. "Shankar along with his team have locked the edit. Kamal Haasan has also seen the trajectory of Indian 2 and is excited with the world created by Shankar as also the cliffhanger towards the end that leads itself to Indian 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

The source added that around five reels of the film have been sent for background score to Anirudh and he has started working on it. Spilling the beans regarding the release date, the source said that the producers are eyeing to complete the work by Tamil New Year, which is April 14 and might announce the date soon after they get an assurance.

(A viral photo | Image: Instagram)

"The producers are being very cautious before announcing the release date. While all the teams are working on keeping the deadline of Tamil New Year in mind, the makers will announce the date only once they get an assurance on the delivery of the visuals from the VFX company," the source added.

Shankar to move on to Indian 3 after Game Changer wrap

Sharing an update on Indian 3, the source revealed that the makers are done with 80 per cent of the film and the things are locked on the edit table. Shankar along with Kamal Haasan will be shooting for about 30 days more before calling it a wrap on Indian 3. "Shankar will be venturing to complete the third part of this iconic franchise once he finishes the final leg of Game Changer in March,” the source concluded.

More about Indian 2

Serving as a sequel to Indian (1996), in the film Kamal Haasan is reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The film also stars an ensemble cast that includes, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Nedumudi Venu, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Gulshan Grover, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore and Deepa Shankar, in pivotal roles.