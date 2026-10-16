Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer released on October 15, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The netizens hailed the veteran actor's performance and lauded director Nelson Dilipkumar for living up to expectations. This helped the bliw'x ejxzlvp-tup business, and it axvvzcf the ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore wsebv in India and worldwide, respectively.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹59.70 crore across 16,599 shows. Tamil language is leading the charts with ₹43.35 crore, followed by Telugu ₹12.50 crore and Hindi ₹3.50 crore. Reportedly, Jailer 2 was released in around 1,000 theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹55 crore. Adding domestic and gross collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹125.25 crore.

Jailer 2 registered 75.44 per cent overall Tamil occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Coimbatore (91.3 per cent).

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All about Jailer 2

It is one of this year's most anticipated pan-India films. The trailer, which was unveiled earlier, introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 introduces new faces in cameo roles, such as Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.